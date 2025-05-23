Animal rights group PETA urges Lancaster village hotel and pub, seen on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed, to change its name

A pub in Arnside has been urged by animal rights group PETA to change its name.

The pub, owned by Thwaites, has also been asked to stop offering chicken on its menu.

The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wrote to the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub and hotel in Arnside on Tuesday, asking it to stop offering chicken and to change its name to Ye Olde Clever Cocks.

Referring to cockfighting, the illegal sport which forces roosters to fight to the death, the letter said: “While I’m sure the hotel doesn’t seek to glorify a blood sport so cruel it’s been outlawed in the UK for over a century, birds are sadly still forced to fight.”

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in Arnside. Photo: Google Street ViewYe Olde Fighting Cocks in Arnside. Photo: Google Street View
Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in Arnside. Photo: Google Street View

It added that the pub could “relaunch with a new food offering and promotional campaign that leaves chickens off the menu and places them in the hearts of the local community.”

The group said that chickens are “highly social” and “intelligent” birds, and that changing the pub’s name to reflect this would help protect them from “all forms of cruelty.”

The request follows the news last week that a cockfighting ring had been uncovered in Lytham, and the RSPCA seized 27 cockerels.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, on The Promenade in Arnside, dates back to the 17th century and featured on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed in 2013.

Another pub of the same name, in St Albans in Hertfordshire, was previously also urged by PETA to change its name.

Thwaites have been approached for comment.

