Animal rescue charity's bid to build state-of-the-art vets at their Lancaster home

An image of how the new veterinary building could look.

Animal Care want to develop the two-storey building at their Blea Tarn Road site to create a state-of-the-art veterinary facility including treatment rooms, hydrotherapy, dental and x-ray rooms, in addition to meeting rooms and necessary storage.

As part of Animal Care’s work rehoming unwanted and abandoned pets, veterinary services is a critical aspect with health complications being one of the most common causes of individuals abandoning or no longer being able to care for their pets.

Currently the charity is required to outsource this work, which places a significant strain on resources and doesn’t allow for the bespoke care that a significant proportion of the animals require.

The better care that the charity can provide drastically increases both the likelihood and speed in which animals can be rehomed.

Animal Care has previously gained permission for additional kennels, cattery and reception at the site.