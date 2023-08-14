News you can trust since 1837
Animal rescue charity's bid to build state-of-the-art vets at their Lancaster home

Plans for a vets to be built at the Animal Care rescue centre in Lancaster have been submitted to the city council.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
An image of how the new veterinary building could look.

Animal Care want to develop the two-storey building at their Blea Tarn Road site to create a state-of-the-art veterinary facility including treatment rooms, hydrotherapy, dental and x-ray rooms, in addition to meeting rooms and necessary storage.

As part of Animal Care’s work rehoming unwanted and abandoned pets, veterinary services is a critical aspect with health complications being one of the most common causes of individuals abandoning or no longer being able to care for their pets.

Currently the charity is required to outsource this work, which places a significant strain on resources and doesn’t allow for the bespoke care that a significant proportion of the animals require.

The better care that the charity can provide drastically increases both the likelihood and speed in which animals can be rehomed.

Animal Care has previously gained permission for additional kennels, cattery and reception at the site.

Animal Care has been a registered charity helping animals since 1978, re-homing more than 1,000 animals every year.

