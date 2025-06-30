Ambitious 12-year-old schoolboy sets up his own car cleaning business in Lancaster village

Twelve-year-old Leon Caprani is showing just how far determination and a good idea can go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Year 7 Garstang Community Academy pupil has set up his own car cleaning business, using his birthday money to buy all the equipment he needed to get started.

Leon, who has grown up watching his mum and dad Olivia and Simon run their successful dog walking company, was inspired to follow in their footsteps and start something of his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From washing exteriors to vacuuming interiors, he has already built a loyal group of customers who appreciate his enthusiasm and hard work.

Leon Caprani hard at work in Cockerham.

“I enjoy cleaning cars because it makes people happy when they see them looking nice and clean,” Leon said. “I’m really grateful to my mum and dad for helping me. They’ve given me lots of advice about running a business, and my dad has shown me how to use all the equipment properly.”

Leon has been cleaning cars on the driveway at his home in Cockerham, and his mum has also been dropping him off at customers’ houses so he can be mobile and reach more people.

While Leon is ambitious, he knows that his education comes first. He carefully balances his workload around homework and school commitments, and says he enjoys the satisfaction of earning his own money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon is currently splitting his earnings, putting half back into his business to buy more equipment and saving the other half for spending money.

Leon Caprani.

He hopes to build up enough funds to invest in better supplies and maybe even some promotional leaflets to grow his customer base.

“Leon has always been very motivated,” his parents said. “It’s brilliant to see him working hard and taking pride in what he does.”

With the summer holidays ahead, Leon is hoping to fit in more car cleaning jobs while continuing to focus on his studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At just 12, he’s already learning valuable lessons about responsibility, customer service, and the rewards of hard work. It’s also proving to be a great way of boosting his confidence and developing valuable life skills for the future.

Many people in the community have praised Leon’s work ethic and are keen to support his new venture, proving that a little encouragement goes a long way.