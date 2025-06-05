Altius ranked in Top 5 most active dealmakers in 2025

Altius Group has once again been recognised as one of the UK’s leading business sales advisors, securing 5th place in the UK in Experian’s Q1 2025 MarketIQ M&A Review.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national M&A market started 2025 with a more cautious tone, but Altius continued to demonstrate strength in delivery and execution. The firm’s ranking follows a busy quarter, including the announcement of twenty business sales in January alone.

Lancashire-based Altius also stood out regionally for its performance. In the Midlands, Altius claimed the number two spot for deal volume, with top 10 rankings in Wales and the North East and North West of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Miller, Chairman of Altius Group, said: “Clients turn to us when certainty and experienced guidance matter most. Even in a more considered market, our team continues to deliver results through clear advice and consistent support. This latest ranking is a testament to that commitment.”

Experian Report

Andrew K Steen, Managing Director of Altius Group, added: “In the current market informed preparation and disciplined execution make all the difference. Our specialist teams thrive in this space. Combining expertise with a hands-on approach we help clients structure deals that align with current investor appetite and long-term value.”

Altius Group’s Q1 2025 market leadership builds on recent industry recognition, including winning Medium Business of the Year at the Red Rose Awards 2025 and joining The British Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (BVCA), strengthening the firm’s engagement with the UK’s private capital community of over 600 firms.