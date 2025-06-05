Altius ranked in Top 5 most active dealmakers in 2025
The national M&A market started 2025 with a more cautious tone, but Altius continued to demonstrate strength in delivery and execution. The firm’s ranking follows a busy quarter, including the announcement of twenty business sales in January alone.
Lancashire-based Altius also stood out regionally for its performance. In the Midlands, Altius claimed the number two spot for deal volume, with top 10 rankings in Wales and the North East and North West of England.
Paul Miller, Chairman of Altius Group, said: “Clients turn to us when certainty and experienced guidance matter most. Even in a more considered market, our team continues to deliver results through clear advice and consistent support. This latest ranking is a testament to that commitment.”
Andrew K Steen, Managing Director of Altius Group, added: “In the current market informed preparation and disciplined execution make all the difference. Our specialist teams thrive in this space. Combining expertise with a hands-on approach we help clients structure deals that align with current investor appetite and long-term value.”
Altius Group’s Q1 2025 market leadership builds on recent industry recognition, including winning Medium Business of the Year at the Red Rose Awards 2025 and joining The British Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (BVCA), strengthening the firm’s engagement with the UK’s private capital community of over 600 firms.