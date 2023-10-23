All the Lancaster and Morecambe winners announced at glittering Best of the Bay awards ceremony

The Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor are delighted to announce our winners of the Best of the Bay Awards 2023!

More than 200 guests attended the glittering awards ceremony held at the Mazuma Stadium.

Money raised on the night went to CancerCare.

The awards were sponsored by Wright & Lord Solicitors, Port of Lancaster, Porsche Centre South Lakes, Morecambe Football Club, 3-1-5 X-Force Health Club and Lancaster & Morecambe College.

Elsabe White, chief executive officer at Lancaster Port Commission, said: “As a Trust Port anchored and immersed in our local community, we proudly support the wider business community in the area. We’re here to play our part in making the Bay area an even greater place to live, work and visit.

"One of our aims is to deliver prosperity to Glasson Dock and the wider region. Part of that is supporting up to 200 local jobs through the import and export facilities we provide for local businesses, but it’s also about exploring ways to work collaboratively with other organisations in our area who share our positive vision.

"The Best of Bay Awards’ watchwords of pride in growth, innovation, or contribution to the community, fit so well with our Trust Port model. We can’t wait to find out more about the brilliant businesses involved in the awards - and about all of the people working in them.”

Wright & Lord Solicitors said: “It has been an absolute honour and a pleasure to sponsor the Best of the Bay Awards 2023.

“From when we first opened for business a little over 20 years ago we were determined to keep giving back in to the community and engage in every level possible.

"The Best of the Bay Awards is a natural fit for us, combining community with business and celebrating all that is good in our fantastic region.

"Congratulations to all the winners! You truly are our local heroes.”

Lancaster & Morecambe College said: “Lancaster & Morecambe College is proud to be our community’s provider of technical, professional and creative education. We work in partnership with local, regional and national

employers to shape our curriculum pathways, ensuring our students graduate with the skills and knowledge that businesses require.

"Our dedicated Employer Engagement Team work tirelessly to support businesses across the whole region, offering training solutions and practical advice to upskill your workforce. We have a team of passionate and experienced Employer Engagement Advisors who will work with you to identify training needs across your workforce, support with your recruitment processes and offer local and regional networking opportunities.

"We hold employer-led events and sector-specific advisory forums, and can offer a range of training and support for your whole team. Whether you want to discuss the benefits of recruiting an apprentice or wish to upskill your current employees, we can help.

"We are proud to sponsor the New Business of the Year Award and look forward to celebrating the successes of our local businesses and employers at the event.”

