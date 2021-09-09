Aldi supermarket in Lancaster applies for late alcohol sale licence

Currently, the store's license allows them to sell alcohol Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and on Sunday 9am to 5pm.

However, supermarket bosses are seeking permission from Lancaster City Council for an extension to the store's alcohol selling times up until midnight, seven days of the week.

The Aldi store in Aldcliffe Road opened its doors to customers in July last year.

The supermarket in Aldcliffe Road opened its doors to customers in July last year

If the licencing application is given the green light, the Lancaster Aldi store, which normally closes at 10pm, could see their alcohol selling hours extended to 6am until midnight, Monday to Sunday.

The application is only required for consumption of alcohol off the premises and officials at the budget supermarket say this won't see the shop open until the same time on a regular basis - instead it will be used for seasonal events such as Christmas.