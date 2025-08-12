Aldi reveals best times to shop in Lancashire stores this summer

As the summer holidays reach their halfway point, Aldi is stepping in with a helping hand for families in Lancashire navigating the school break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the best times to shop in-store to simple tips for stretching the weekly shop a little further, the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket is offering practical support to help families stay savvy for the remainder of the holiday.

When to shop: Aldi’s quietest summer hours

Whether you’re stocking up for a picnic or planning a family BBQ, choosing the right time to visit can make all the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi Customer

According to in-store data, Aldi’s quietest shopping times during the summer holiday in Lancashire are early mornings between 8am and 10am, late afternoons from 4pm to 5pm, and evenings between 8pm and 10pm.

Savvy ways to save – without compromising on quality

Alongside its quiet-time tips, Aldi is reminding parents and caregivers in Lancashire of a few simple ways to shop smart over the school holidays.

Participate in the Summer Support Scheme:

Each day in July and August, one family can win a £50 Aldi voucher. To enter, email your name and address to [email protected].

Support for New Parents:

Parents welcoming a baby to the family can also apply for the Mamia New Parent Fund. Just send a receipt of your latest Mamia nappy purchase to [email protected] for a chance to win a £100 voucher.

Watch out for the ‘Super Six’ fresh produce deals:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every two weeks, Aldi offers six fruit or veg items at extra-low costs. Stock up and freeze any suitable items you won’t eat right away. If you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase, Aldi’s fresh guarantee lets you return it with your receipt for a refund.

Which? has named Aldi Cheapest Supermarket of the Year for four years running and parents can save £17 on average on a basket when shopping at Aldi when compared to the traditional supermarkets.

Keep an eye out for red-sticker reductions:

Bakery, meat, and deli items nearing their best-before dates often receive significant markdowns at Aldi, with discounts of up to 75%.

While specific times can vary, focusing your search towards closing time is generally a good idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As families continue to enjoy their summer, Aldi is dedicated to making shopping easier and more affordable. By using these smart tips, families can make their money go further during the holidays and choose the best times to shop that fit seamlessly into their day.