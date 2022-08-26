Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German firm, which is due to build a store at Preston Dock, has announced it is looking to hire more store workers in the county between now and the end of the year.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region in what it says will be a boost to the county’s economy.

The roles include both full-time and part-time positions such as deputy manager and store assistant, all the way up to store manager, with salaries of up to £48,490.

Photo Neil Cross; Aldi opened a new store in Tarleton in July

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stores in Lancashire where Aldi is looking to hire include Lancaster, Blackburn and Burnley.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket on track to create 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues across the country to help make that possible.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business. We look forward to welcoming even more great people in Lancashire to become a part of our success.”

Last month, Aldi announced a second pay increase this year for its store colleagues, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket.

From September, store colleagues at Aldi will earn a minimum hourly rate of £10.50 nationally, and £11.95 inside the M25, with paid breaks included.