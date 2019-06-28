Aldi gets planning permission for new store at B&Q site in Lancaster

Aldi has secured planning permission for a new food store at the B&Q site in Lancaster.

Lancaster City Council’s planning committee approved the redevelopment of the land at Aldcliffe Road, meaning the current B&Q store will be demolished.

Commercial real estate services firm Avison Young, on behalf of Aldi, said the new store “will provide for the lack of affordable food retail within the area and will bridge the gap between the existing Aldi at Morecambe”.

The firm said the supermarket would create 30 jobs, and the planning application had received 50 letters of support from residents.

It will have 98 parking spaces, and will be the fourth Aldi to open in the Lancaster district.

It will be open from 8am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

Lauren Neary from Avison Young said: “The new store forms part of Aldi’s wider expansion plans and will provide a genuine affordable offer for the residents of Lancaster that is so desperately needed.

“The application has been subject to extensive discussions with the council to ensure the development does not impact on surrounding residents.

“The finished product has been designed to significantly improve the site, offering a sympathetic addition to the local community.

“The discussions that have been undertaken during the determination of this application demonstrate Aldi’s commitment to being a good neighbour on the site, which presently has no planning restrictions.”

B&Q has been contacted for comment, but in October last year, a spokesperson said: “The lease for B&Q at Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster is under discussion for expiry in Summer 2019.”