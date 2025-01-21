Agency celebrates 10 years of bespoke marketing in Lancaster and overseas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster marketing agency Noise Agency celebrated their tenth year in 2024, where they created and delivered even more successful bespoke marketing campaigns for international and local clients alike, marking another fantastic year of exciting projects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We spoke to Noise Agency’s account director Tom Willox to discuss his recent projects with Tough Mudder and Virgin Experience Days, international clients Ricola sweets and Whaoo! crêpes, and his local projects with 170- year-old legal practice Holdens Law, and third generation family holiday home business Morecambe Lodge.

After 20 years in London and Manchester creating and delivering marketing campaigns for household brands in sports, outdoors and professional services Tom returned home to the Lancaster area to start a family and joined Noise Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Noise Agency we create client-centered and results-driven bespoke marketing solutions for businesses,” he said.

The new Noise office in Lancaster.

“Establishing unique partnerships enables us to provide clients with powerful, memorable and measurable marketing campaigns, which we delivered throughout 2024 with sales promotions and bespoke marketing activations with UK leading experience gift provider Virgin Experience Days and renowned UK mud run event series Tough Mudder.

“Noise will continue to work with best in class partners including both Virgin and Tough Mudder for 2025 to deliver even more exceptional marketing solutions and promotions in the future.”

Tom has shared his excitement for 2025 as both French bakery brand Whaoo! crêpes and Swiss natural sweet manufacturer Ricola continue to work with Noise Agency to deliver bespoke marketing solutions for their businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only are international businesses appointing Noise Agency, but local businesses Holdens Law and Morecambe Lodge have too.

Tom sai: “I’m delighted to continue our great work with international brands Whaoo! and Ricola. I’m equally thrilled to be trusted to create and deliver bespoke marketing campaigns for local businesses with such history and heritage in the local community, such as Holdens Law and Morecambe Lodge.

“It’s a privilege to create and deliver unique marketing campaigns for local and international clients, and 2025 is on track to be another fantastic year, where we will deploy our full mix of services across experiential events, sales promotions, digital, social media, film and design to continue to deliver an exceptional service for our clients.”