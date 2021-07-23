Action needed on Morecambe 'blot on the landscape' says councillor
Action to rid Morecambe's West End of a "blot on the landscape" has been urged by the area's city councillor Janice Hanson.
Lancaster City Council owns the Co-op building in Regent Road, which it is planned to turn into a community business hub.
Match funding is awaited from the council's prospective partner, Good Things Collective, to renovate the roof and refurbish the interior.
Improvements have already been made to the Co-op food store.
Regular checks are made on the state of the roof, Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox, portfolio holder for sustainable economic prosperity, has told the council.
He said he is looking forward to funding from the partner to match that approved by the council.