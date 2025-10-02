Acresfield Health Club and Spa celebrates finalist spot for “Best Gym” at Small Business Awards

Garstang, Lancashire -Acresfield Health Club and Spa is celebrating a major milestone after being named a finalist for “Best Gym” at the respected Small Business Awards—a recognition that reflects years of hard work, community connection, and a commitment to holistic wellbeing. Since opening its doors in 2014, Acresfield has built a reputation not just as a health club, but as a sanctuary of wellness and social connection in the heart of Garstang.

A Decade of Excellence in Local Wellness

What started as a vision to introduce high-end health and wellness facilities to the local area has flourished into a vibrant community hub. Acresfield brings together fitness, relaxation, and lifestyle services under one roof, offering:

A fully equipped, modern gym

A calming spa for rest and recovery

for rest and recovery A stylish bistro area for healthy dining and socialising

for healthy dining and socialising An on-site hair salon

A packed schedule of group fitness classes in a dedicated studio

Acresfield Health Club and Spa- Small Business Finalists

More than just a place to work out, Acresfield is where people of all generations come together—from toddlers in their first swimming lessons to older adults regaining strength post-surgery.

Wellness That Brings People Together

Acresfield’s strength lies in its inclusive, community-first ethos. The team is passionate about creating a welcoming environment where everyone, regardless of age or ability, feels supported in their wellness journey.

“We’ve always believed in offering more than just a gym,” say the Acresfield team. “This finalist recognition is a reflection of our incredible members, staff, and the community who make Acresfield what it is.”

Acresfield Health Club and Spa

Whether it’s a child learning to swim with Water Babies, someone recovering through gentle movement, or fitness enthusiasts tackling a new challenge, the club has become a space for growth, recovery, and connection.

Punching Above Its Weight

Despite operating from a relatively compact building, Acresfield has never let size define its impact. Every element—whether it’s a group class, a peaceful spa visit, or a chat over coffee—is designed with thought, care, and quality.

This finalist placement at the Small Business Awards stands as proof that small businesses can make a big difference, especially when built on genuine community values.

Acresfield Health Club and Spa

Eyes on the Future

For Acresfield, this recognition isn’t just a celebration of what’s been achieved—it’s a springboard into the future.

“This is such an exciting moment for us,” the team adds. “We’re incredibly grateful to be acknowledged and even more motivated to keep raising the bar for our members.”

Whether you’re a long-time member or new to the club, one thing is certain: Acresfield will continue to lead the way in local wellness, offering luxury, care, and connection all in one place.