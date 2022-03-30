Accountants among founder members of Lancashire Investors in Community charity group

MHA Moore and Smalley, which has offices in Winckley Square Preston, off Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool, as well as in Lancaster and Southport, has become a founding investor of Lancashire Investors in Community which aims to make an impactful and sustainable difference to those most in need.

The initiative will see MHA Moore and Smalley work alongside organisations including Booths, United Utilities, Panaz and Harrison Drury to support the Community Foundation for Lancashire, an organisation which promotes charitable giving to support disadvantaged people in the county.

MHA Moore and Smalley will donate funds and equipment to improve the lives of Lancashire residents and will also explore with Lancashire Investors in Community how the company can use its skillset to benefit the county for the next generation.

MHA Moore and Smalley has joined the Lancashire Investors in Community charity organisation. Pictured are, left to right, Graham Gordon (managing partner, MHA Moore and Smalley), Owen Phillips (development manager, Community Foundations for Lancashire and Merseyside) and Karen Morris (development director, Community Foundation for Lancashire and Merseyside)

Graham Gordon, managing partner at MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “Giving back to the communities we operate in is one of MHA Moore and Smalley’s key values and we are proud to make this commitment to Lancashire by becoming a founding member of Lancashire Investors in Community.

“Our corporate social responsibility strategy isn’t just about giving monetary donations and we’re currently exploring with Investors in Community how we can maximise our impact by using our people’s skills and expertise to help residents across the county, particularly young people.”

Launched in partnership with the High Sheriff of Lancashire, Edwin Booth CBE DL, in September 2021, the Lancashire Investors in Community initiative is open to organisations of all sizes.

It provides an opportunity for businesses to be part of a commitment to make an impactful, sustainable and positive difference to those most in need throughout Lancashire by supporting their Community Foundation. Booths and United Utilities have joined the initiative as founding investors committed to Lancashire.

Edwin Booth, the High Sheriff of Lancashire, at Lancaster Castle

The organisation hosts an annual Lancashire Investors in Community dinner, hosted by Lord Shuttleworth and Edwin Booth, where like-minded businesses with a strong community ethos will hear of the work being delivered and the challenges ahead.