Festa Italia made a welcome return on Sunday for its third year of celebrating all things Italian, right in the heart of Lancaster.

With food stalls, supercars, Ducati bikes, live music and entertainment in the streets, the popular event brought huge numbers of visitors into the city centre.

Our photographer Martin Bostock was out and about snapping people enjoying the event.

1. Supercar fan Darrell Mazhindu at Festa Italia. Photo Sales

2. Josh and Phoebe Benson and Ted Doggett enjoy the day. Photo Sales

3. Bikes on show at Festa Italia. Photo Sales

4. Musical entertainment at Festa Italia. Photo Sales