Alex Toubas freely admits that hairdressing was never on his list of potential careers as a teenager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a chance encounter with a friend on Morecambe prom would change all that – and the rest is history.

Alex is now celebrating 50 years as a hairdresser across 10 salons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was just 16 when he started work under the leadership of well-known Lancaster hair stylist Mick Byron.

Alex Toubas in his salon in Kirkby Lonsdale. Photo by Geoff Harris.

Alex went on to run his own salon in Lancaster before moving to Kirkby Lonsdale, where he now runs 'Toubas' in The Old Smithy.

But his life could have gone very differently if it wasn't for bumping into an old school friend.

"Whilst riding my bike down Morecambe promenade in September 1974, I bumped into former classmate Pete Smylie," said Alex, who grew up in Heysham. "As we had both left school that summer, I asked him what his plans were. He suprised me by saying he had started working at Mick Byron's salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I popped into the Nelson Street salon shortly afterwards to see if I could get a job there. Mr Byron said I could start the following Tuesday.

Pictured from left (front row) are hair stylist Bob Wallbank, receptionist Pam Williams, hair stylist Des Slater, and Tony Ashton. Back row from left: photographer Gerard Hearn, Mick Byron, and Alex Toubas.

“I duly arrived on the day at 9.40am, to be greeted by Mr Byron with the words "Good start Alex".

“I was embarrassed to find out we started at 9am!

“Little did I realise this was the start of a 50 year plus eventful career!

"It hadn't even entered my head before that [to be a hairdresser].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the Church Street salon in the 1980s - Alex is pictured on the far right.

Alex was tutored by Mick, and says he owes a lot to the training given to him by his boss, who passed away in 2003.

"It was incredibly busy, probably one of the busiest salons in the north west at the time," Alex said. "But it was good fun and Mick taught me a lot."

He also worked alongside his friend Pete and Bob Wallbank, as well as having training from senior stylist Des Slater.

“It must be said that I was inspired by these people to carry on my career in hairdressing!” Alex said. “Also Mick’s wife, Lin, encouraged me with her kind words.

The opening of Mick Byron's Kendal salon in 1980.

"I have many happy memories of working there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex worked for Mick in his Lancaster, Morecambe and Kendal salons until 1984, and later went on to run his own business in North Road, Lancaster, for 18 years, before taking on a new venture in Kirkby Lonsdale in 2006.

He opened a salon in Jingling Lane, trading for eight years before relocating to Main Street and then to The Old Smithy.

Now 66, Alex says he has "no plans to retire yet" although he will be reducing his weekly working days to three from January.

"It has been a very varied job and I still love it," he said. “I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the people I have worked alongside over the 50 years for their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And a big thank you to clients past and present who have placed their faith in me – some from the Lancaster area I have known for over 40 years.

A Lancaster Guardian cutting from 1979, showing Alex Toubas pictured back right, with Bob Wallbank in the middle and Des Slater on the left.

“I am in a very privileged position to meet clients from all walks of life. One learns so much about life from them.

“I have no plans to retire just yet, health withstanding. I still love my profession.”