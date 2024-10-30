50 years and still going strong for hairdresser trained by popular Lancaster salon boss Mick Byron
However, a chance encounter with a friend on Morecambe prom would change all that – and the rest is history.
Alex is now celebrating 50 years as a hairdresser across 10 salons.
He was just 16 when he started work under the leadership of well-known Lancaster hair stylist Mick Byron.
Alex went on to run his own salon in Lancaster before moving to Kirkby Lonsdale, where he now runs 'Toubas' in The Old Smithy.
But his life could have gone very differently if it wasn't for bumping into an old school friend.
"Whilst riding my bike down Morecambe promenade in September 1974, I bumped into former classmate Pete Smylie," said Alex, who grew up in Heysham. "As we had both left school that summer, I asked him what his plans were. He suprised me by saying he had started working at Mick Byron's salon.
“I popped into the Nelson Street salon shortly afterwards to see if I could get a job there. Mr Byron said I could start the following Tuesday.
“I duly arrived on the day at 9.40am, to be greeted by Mr Byron with the words "Good start Alex".
“I was embarrassed to find out we started at 9am!
“Little did I realise this was the start of a 50 year plus eventful career!
"It hadn't even entered my head before that [to be a hairdresser].”
Alex was tutored by Mick, and says he owes a lot to the training given to him by his boss, who passed away in 2003.
"It was incredibly busy, probably one of the busiest salons in the north west at the time," Alex said. "But it was good fun and Mick taught me a lot."
He also worked alongside his friend Pete and Bob Wallbank, as well as having training from senior stylist Des Slater.
“It must be said that I was inspired by these people to carry on my career in hairdressing!” Alex said. “Also Mick’s wife, Lin, encouraged me with her kind words.
"I have many happy memories of working there.”
Alex worked for Mick in his Lancaster, Morecambe and Kendal salons until 1984, and later went on to run his own business in North Road, Lancaster, for 18 years, before taking on a new venture in Kirkby Lonsdale in 2006.
He opened a salon in Jingling Lane, trading for eight years before relocating to Main Street and then to The Old Smithy.
Now 66, Alex says he has "no plans to retire yet" although he will be reducing his weekly working days to three from January.
"It has been a very varied job and I still love it," he said. “I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the people I have worked alongside over the 50 years for their support.
“And a big thank you to clients past and present who have placed their faith in me – some from the Lancaster area I have known for over 40 years.
“I am in a very privileged position to meet clients from all walks of life. One learns so much about life from them.
“I have no plans to retire just yet, health withstanding. I still love my profession.”