40 years and counting for family firm with offices near Lancaster

It is proving quite a year for the company, which picked up the North West Family Business of the Year Award back in May and will be marking its fifth consecutive appearance in the Best Estate Agency Guide by making it into the top two per cent of agents, receiving Gold Awards for both Sales and Lettings.

The company was founded in 1982 by Derrick Hackney and John Leigh, who initially opened three offices in Ambleside, Windermere and Kendal.

Hackney & Leigh has expanded steadily over the years and now employs a team of 70, in nine local offices, covering the Lake District and large parts of Cumbria and north Lancashire.

Hackney & Leigh - 40 years, three generations and still going strong.

Still very much a family-run business, Derrick and John, now both in their seventies, are still actively involved in the business, passing on their many years of knowledge and experience to the next generation, but with Simon Leigh (John’s son) having taken over the day-to-day running of the company a few years ago.

The family business ethos also extends beyond the founders’ families, with many of the wider team staying with the company for decades.

“Our success over the years would not have possible without the support and hard work of our amazing team,” said Simon. “The fact that several of our colleagues have worked with us for more than 35 years and numerous others for more than 20 confirms that they are not just colleagues, they are part of our family too.”

Traditional values are at the heart of what Hackney & Leigh do and they believe it is these guiding principles, combined with a constant drive to maximise use of new technology, which have led the company to be the agent of choice for thousands of sellers and landlords throughout the region for 40 years.

Hackney & Leigh's key milestones

1982 - Hackney & Leigh founded by Derrick Hackney and John Leigh.

1987 - Arnside and Grange-over-Sands offices opened.

1996 - Kirkby Lonsdale office opened.

2008 - Carnforth office opened.

2019 - Keswick office opened.

2020 - Penrith office opened.