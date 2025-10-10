36 businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe get new food hygiene scores - with ratings from 1 to 5

36 businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

These 36 businesses were recently given new scores. See how they fared below.

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on September 3.

1. The Pier, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on September 3.

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on August 21.

2. Chopsticks, Westminster Road, Morecambe

Rating: 3 out of 5 after assessment on August 21.

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on August 5.

3. The Pendle Witch, Penny Street, Lancaster

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on August 5.

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on August 7.

4. The Cornerhouse, New Street, Lancaster

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on August 7.

