31 of the best Thai restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire you should try in 2024

Whether you are looking for some tasty Tom Yum Goong (spicy shrimp soup), spicy Gaeng Daeng (red curry) or Pad Thai, we have got you covered.
We asked our readers to share their favourite Thai restaurants and takeaways in the county.
In no particular order, here were 31 of their suggestions:
1. Thai Cuisine Corner
Anchorsholme Lane East, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3QL | 5 out of 5 (9 Google reviews) | "The flavours were authentic and the quality of the food was outstanding." Photo: Thai Cuisine Corner
2. The Thai Orchid
Cannon Street, Preston, PR1 3NS | 4.6 out of 5 (110 Google reviews) | "Brilliant staff, service and food." Photo: Google
3. Thai Café
Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF | 4.9 out of 5 (118 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff, excellent food, good portions and priced right." Photo: Google
4. Thai Royal
Friargate, Preston, PR1 2ED | 4 out of 5 (206 Google reviews) | "Great food, excellent staff and nice ambience. The owner is very Kind." Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.