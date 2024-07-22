30 of the best Italian restaurants in Lancashire as two in running to be named best in UK

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 18:23 BST

Looking for the perfect Italian restaurant for a nice meal out? Then look no further.

Lancashire is filled with plenty of amazing Italian spots ready to serve you amazing food.

Two popular restaurants in the county are even in the running to be named the best Italian restaurant in the UK!

Stefanis Pizzeria in Blackpool and Marino’s Italian Ristorante & and Pizzeria need your votes to make it through to the final of The Italian Awards.

The awards, which are in their eighth year, are open to all Italian businesses in Britain.

We decided to round up 30 of the best Italian restaurants in the county to celebrate:

1. Marino's

156 Watling St Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8AH | 4.7 out of 5 (747 Google reviews) | Google

2. Stefani's Pizzeria

Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (650 Google reviews) | Google

3. La Locanda

Main St, Gisburn, Clitheroe BB7 4HH | 4.8 out of 5 (309 Google reviews) | Google

4. The Fat Italian

Derby Street, Ormskirk, L39 2BW | 4.5 out of 5 (835 Google reviews) | Google

