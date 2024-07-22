Lancashire is filled with plenty of amazing Italian spots ready to serve you amazing food.

Two popular restaurants in the county are even in the running to be named the best Italian restaurant in the UK!

Stefanis Pizzeria in Blackpool and Marino’s Italian Ristorante & and Pizzeria need your votes to make it through to the final of The Italian Awards.

The awards, which are in their eighth year, are open to all Italian businesses in Britain.

We decided to round up 30 of the best Italian restaurants in the county to celebrate:

1 . Marino's 156 Watling St Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8AH | 4.7 out of 5 (747 Google reviews)

2 . Stefani's Pizzeria Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (650 Google reviews)

3 . La Locanda Main St, Gisburn, Clitheroe BB7 4HH | 4.8 out of 5 (309 Google reviews)

4 . The Fat Italian Derby Street, Ormskirk, L39 2BW | 4.5 out of 5 (835 Google reviews)