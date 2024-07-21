25 of the best places for a frozen treat in Lancashire to celebrate National Ice Cream Day 2024

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd May 2024, 16:14 GMT
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 09:45 GMT

Here's the scoop: National Ice Cream Day is July 21.

If you’ve been waiting to indulge in a summer ice cream treat, Sunday is your day.

If you’re at the park, the beach, seeing friends or having a family day out, there is always time for an ice cream stop.

Here are 25 of the best ice cream parlours in Lancashire to try in 2024 if you haven’t already:

North Planks Farm, Garstang Road, Barton, PR3 5AD | 4.6 out of 5 (1,507 Google reviews) | "An authentic American diner themed restaurant, offering delicious US cuisine."

1. Billy Bob's Parlour

Preston New Road, Samlesbury, Preston, PR5 0AG | 4.5 out of 5 (3,125 Google reviews) | Brockholes Nature Reserve stocks a selection of delicious ice cream flavours from the Ice Cream Farm in Cheshire.

2. Brockholes Nature Reserve

Samlesbury Hall, Preston New Road, Samlesbury, PR5 0UP | 4.3 out of 5 (27 Google reviews) | "Great choice of ice cream and drinks."

3. Dottie's Wafflery

Hawkshaw Fold, Longsight Road, Blackburn, BB2 7JA | 4.5 out of 5 (1,168 Google reviews) | "Was a great experience. We had a great time. Great option for a fun day out with kids and family. Their ice creams are the best."

4. Mrs Dowsons Farm Park

