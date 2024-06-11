25 of the best dog-friendly pubs and bars in Lancashire to try in 2024

Lancashire is the perfect place for those who enjoy a scenic walk, followed by a couple of drinks and a delicious meal at a country pub.

These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews - and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.

*All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . The Station Hotel Hornby Road, Caton, Lancaster, LA2 9QS | 4.5 out of 5 (662 Google reviews) | "The place allows dogs and has a corner for games for the kids. A proper family-friendly local pub. Will be back soon." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Gynn Pub and Restaurant Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JR | 4.1 out of 5 (1,573 Google reviews) | "This is our go to pub for a couple of drinks with the dog. Friendly staff and comfy and relaxing atmosphere." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Bay Horse Babylon Lane, Heath Charnock, Chorley, PR6 9ER | 4.6 out of 5 (617 Google reviews) | "Lovely pub on a country lane. Food was great and dogs welcome." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Number Fifteen St Anne's Road West, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1RF | 4.4 out of 5 (796 Google reviews) | "Great bar and friendly staff with a bowl of water and treats for my dog." | Google Photo Sales