I'm a 24-year-old Gen Z CEO - I only employ under 30s and my staff aren't 'friends'

Vicky Owens, 24, leads a Gen Z-focused social media firm with flexible hours and remote work

Owens emphasises maintaining professional boundaries, avoiding friendships with employees

Staff enjoy work-from-home days, flexible start times and regular feedback sessions

Critics claim her approach will fail, accusing her of being a ‘walkover’

Owens arranges group holidays to strengthen team bonds, facing mixed reactions

As a first-time CEO, Owens takes monthly managerial coaching to improve her leadership skills

A "Gen Z-led" business owner has shared how she takes an unconventional approach to managing her team, including only employing under-30s and not being “friends” with her staff.

At 24, Vicky Owens runs a six-figure social media strategy firm, and has decided to break away from traditional "millennial" management styles.

As a first-time leader, the CEO was determined to offer her employees greater autonomy. Her team enjoys multiple work-from-home days, flexible start and end times, and regular feedback sessions where they can share how she can improve.

But she says older generations are quick to criticise - "predicting" her business will fail if she doesn't "stop being a walkover".

Owens, from Manchester, said: "I always want my employees to feel comfortable - there aren't many companies who do it like we do. But it's working really well for us. I'm learning all the time - this is my first time being a CEO.

"But one thing I'm definitely not, is a 'walkover' - like older generations have accused me of being."

(Photos: SWNS/Pexels) | SWNS/Pexels

Owens founded her business in early 2021, after spending months cold-calling businesses and offering to revamp their social media pages. Since then, she's been a social media strategist for brands like Netflix, Vogue and TikTok.

Her team boasts six full-time employees - including her own sister, Lauren, 22.

"I was sort-of thrown into this, with no managerial experience," Owens said. "I'm a confident person, but I wouldn't say I'm a natural manager."

One of Owens’ pledges has been to become a better boss for her team - and she takes managerial coaching sessions once a month.

They help her to establish boundaries with her employees, as well as teaching her how to run the practical side - like health and safety policies and pensions.

Setting boundaries with her employees has become one of Owens’ "most controversial" Gen Z policies - after initially feeling like everyone could be friends.

"I was a bit too flexible with people at the start," she said. "I have trust in my employees and our working relationships are strong - but we're not friends.

“At the end of the day, I'm their boss. I no longer overshare to them - as much as I want to, sometimes - and I keep my distance with a separate office."

Owens allows her employees to work from home as much as they want to per week, and their hours are flexible. Some staff members start at 10am, while others choose to start at 8am.

She said: "It's just about whether the work gets done, at the end of the day. We've been going a few years now, and I've only ever had one person get ridiculous with it.

"There is the risk of 'if you give an inch, someone will take a mile' - but my current employees have been really respectful, and I trust them a lot.

“If someone doesn't take it seriously, I've learnt to say: 'Trust has been abused here, it seems you're not a right fit for this company.' My main policy is just an 'if the work gets done' policy."

Vicky's rules for running a business as a Gen Z'er:

Keep your boundaries - your employees aren't your friends

As long as the work gets done, it doesn't matter what time your employees start

Let your employees work from home

Team bonding experiences, like holidays, make for a happy office environment

Have regular appraisals - for both employer and employee

Go for regular social outings - like client drinks, or pub Fridays

A lot of older managers have criticised Owens’ policies online - particularly her client trips. If a client is looking to do a shoot abroad, the team will jet off to a different country and spend a week together.

They’ve previously been to Tuscany, Marrakesh and Marbella - and some employees have even stayed in the same room.

"We do a lot of travelling," Owens said. "Spending time with your employees 24/7 for a week - it can be hard to set boundaries. But, to be honest, those trips really help to create our strong bond and relationships.

"Older people will tell me to 'be careful' - but it’s really working for us."

Owens says she'll continue to run her business the way her employees respond well to - and doesn’t think her business will struggle.

