1818 Auctioneers expands team welcoming new Silver and Jewellery expert

Rowan joins the team after moving from Glasgow where she gained industry experience at a local auction house. Rowan will work alongside Jackie Rothwell, Specialist Valuer, who has led the jewellery team for over a decade at the auction house.

Rowan’s professional qualifications include an MSc in Collecting and Provenance in an international context from the University of Glasgow, and a Bachelor of Arts with Honors Degree in Medieval History from Aberystwyth University, Wales.

1818 Auctioneers has seen year on year growth since relocating to its site at J36 rural auction mart and moving to timed online auctions.

Rowan Hughes, Junior Silver and Jewellery Valuer

As well as expanding the team, the business is also underway with the development of a new building on the site which is due to be operational by the end of the year.

Assistant Auction Manager, Simon Thompson says:

“Rowan has settled into the team very well and is already well liked, she is getting to grips with the systems and processes quickly, her work ethic, attitude and general demeanour are first class. Rowan has contributed from the start and will grow quickly in knowledge and confidence.

Highlights from the first jewellery sale which Rowan has been involved in include:

· Victorian emerald and diamond ring. Estimate £300-400, Hammer price £500.

· Pair of white gold cultured pearl and diamond earrings. Estimate £150-200, Hammer price £260.

· Victorian turquoise and pearl bracelet. Estimate £200-300, Hammer price £600.

· 9ct rose gold half hunter pocket watch. Estimate £400-600, Hammer price £560.

· Gent's 1950s 9ct gold Smith wristwatch. Estimate £150-200, Hammer price £450.

Rowan says: “It has been great to see how well some of the pieces in the first auction I have been involved in have done, with many achieving within or over their estimates.

“There were some lovely pieces. My personal favourites were a Victorian emerald and diamond ring which was in very good condition considering its age and a great period piece for someone’s collection.

“And a pair of pearl and diamond earrings which were a combination of traditional and modern, with the adapted classic pearl drop that can be worn in two different ways.

“I'm thrilled to have joined such a welcoming and friendly team here at 1818 Auctioneers, and I look forward to the future with the constant aim to improve and expand our sales.