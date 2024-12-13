13 pubs around Lancaster and Morecambe that are just perfect to warm up in after a bracing winter walk

3 . The Red Well Inn, Arkholme

A traditional coaching inn with a contemporary vibe, The Red Well Country Inn has a long history, with the building dating from the 17th century. It's situated in the beautiful countryside in the north of the Lune Valley between Carnforth and Kirkby Lonsdale, nestled between the villages of Over Kellet and Arkholme on the edge of the Trough Of Bowland. Photo: Google Street View