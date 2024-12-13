13 pubs around Lancaster and Morecambe that are just perfect to warm up in after a bracing winter walk

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 13th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
Is there anything better than a beautiful crisp winter walk that ends in a pub lunch?

Fireside lunches in cheerful pubs are one of the great pleasures of a chilly winter, and so we’ve put together a selection of snug venues to visit when you’re in need of a rest after clearing the cobwebs away.

Wherever you go around the district, you’re sure to be surrounded by some beautiful scenery.

So, why not get your walking shoes on and wrap up warm this weekend and go out and explore what’s right on your doorstep, before stopping off for a pint and a bite to eat by the roaring fire.

1. The Fleece Inn at Dolphinholme

The Fleece Inn offers a unique blend of traditional comfort and modern style, nestled in the heart of the stunning Lancashire countryside and offering offering easy access to the Forest of Bowland, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. If you’re feeling adventurous, it's only a 45-minute drive from the Yorkshire Dales and the southern part of the Lake District. Photo: submit

2. Old School Brewery, Warton

The Old School Brewery has been crafting beer on Warton Crag since 2013. Based in Warton’s first school – the Boys’ Grammar – the beer is brewed in what was once the ironwork and woodwork building, and the Crag - an area of outstanding natural beauty - actually forms the back wall of the brewery! Photo: Google Street View

3. The Red Well Inn, Arkholme

A traditional coaching inn with a contemporary vibe, The Red Well Country Inn has a long history, with the building dating from the 17th century. It's situated in the beautiful countryside in the north of the Lune Valley between Carnforth and Kirkby Lonsdale, nestled between the villages of Over Kellet and Arkholme on the edge of the Trough Of Bowland. Photo: Google Street View

4. The Stork Hotel at Conder Green

The Stork Inn is a traditional English country pub situated in the picturesque hamlet of Conder Green. The 17th century pub has recently undergone major refurbishment, and in the winter months you will find roaring log fires and a warm and friendly welcome from the cold. Photo: PIcture courtesy of Stork Facebook

