But Burger King® lovers will have to be quick if they want to get their hands on the free treat.

The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively to Burger King® app users on November 2 2022 only at 7 Cheapside, Lancaster, LA1 1LY.

To get in on a bite of the action, guests will need to head here to retrieve a code, and then simply show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free Whopper®.

Lancaster Burger King restaurant is offering 1000 free Whopper burgers to mark its opening.

For those not quick enough to secure themselves one of the free burgers up for grabs – fear not.

Burger fans can enjoy countless great value offers via The Burger King® app, including the new ‘Your Burger King’ loyalty programme.

All customers that register will automatically be awarded 200 points – which is enough to claim a Cheeseburger, or Fries without needing to spend a penny.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King® UK said: “We know the people of Lancaster love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

The drinks station at the new Burger King restaurant in Lancaster.

The brand-new restaurant has also created 25 new jobs in the local area.

Download the Burger King app via Google Play or App Store.