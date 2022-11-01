1000 free Whoppers to mark opening of new Lancaster Burger King
The new Lancaster Burger King® restaurant has finally arrived and to celebrate, the branch is giving away 1,000 free Whoppers or plant based Whoppers to lucky locals as part of a one-of-a-kind ‘Whopper® Wednesday’ deal.
But Burger King® lovers will have to be quick if they want to get their hands on the free treat.
The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively to Burger King® app users on November 2 2022 only at 7 Cheapside, Lancaster, LA1 1LY.
To get in on a bite of the action, guests will need to head here to retrieve a code, and then simply show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free Whopper®.
Most Popular
For those not quick enough to secure themselves one of the free burgers up for grabs – fear not.
Burger fans can enjoy countless great value offers via The Burger King® app, including the new ‘Your Burger King’ loyalty programme.
All customers that register will automatically be awarded 200 points – which is enough to claim a Cheeseburger, or Fries without needing to spend a penny.
Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King® UK said: “We know the people of Lancaster love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”
The brand-new restaurant has also created 25 new jobs in the local area.
Download the Burger King app via Google Play or App Store.