1000 free Whoppers to mark opening of new Lancaster Burger King

The new Lancaster Burger King® restaurant has finally arrived and to celebrate, the branch is giving away 1,000 free Whoppers or plant based Whoppers to lucky locals as part of a one-of-a-kind ‘Whopper® Wednesday’ deal.

By Michelle Blade
45 minutes ago - 1 min read

But Burger King® lovers will have to be quick if they want to get their hands on the free treat.

The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively to Burger King® app users on November 2 2022 only at 7 Cheapside, Lancaster, LA1 1LY.

To get in on a bite of the action, guests will need to head here to retrieve a code, and then simply show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free Whopper®.

Lancaster Burger King restaurant is offering 1000 free Whopper burgers to mark its opening.

For those not quick enough to secure themselves one of the free burgers up for grabs – fear not.

Burger fans can enjoy countless great value offers via The Burger King® app, including the new ‘Your Burger King’ loyalty programme.

All customers that register will automatically be awarded 200 points – which is enough to claim a Cheeseburger, or Fries without needing to spend a penny.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King® UK said: “We know the people of Lancaster love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

The drinks station at the new Burger King restaurant in Lancaster.

The brand-new restaurant has also created 25 new jobs in the local area.

Download the Burger King app via Google Play or App Store.

Lancaster's new Burger King restaurant has now opened.
