Young actors wanted for drama schools in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire TV actor Melanie Ash (BA HONS / ALAM) is on the lookout for talented child, teen and adult actors. Celebrating 20 years in business in January Mel is keen to meet talented actors for her thriving schools in Chorley and Preston.

‘I am really keen to meet and help more talented youngsters' says Melanie Ash - Director and owner at Meladrama Acting School.

‘We are 20 years old in January. In this time we have launched the careers of so many young actors - many of whom now appear on TV and others who attend top drama schools and universities. Having appeared on TV since I was a child and then having been a professional actor all my life - I was keen to use my experiences and knowledge I have gained as an actor with my passion for giving children and teens confidence and a voice. It’s great when my kids get castings and auditions and jobs - but I’m equally passionate about raising their resilience and confidence, helping them navigate modern day life and giving them skills for life. Having come from a troubled background I found attending performing arts classes as a child and teen an absolute life line, and since I opened my first school back in 2005 I know we have changed the lives of so many children and teens that have experienced trauma and poor mental health’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meladrama - Fostering talented kids since 2005

All classes at Meladrama are taught under the supervision and direction of TV and theatre actor Melanie Ash (BA HONS/ALAM). Having trained as an actor at MMU and then Manchester School Of Acting, Mel also has over 30 years experience teaching Drama and Acting to children and adults within varied settings. Mel has appeared as an actor in Doctors, Casualty, The Riots (BBC), Emmerdale, Coronation Street, The Bay, Bedsitcom, Ackley Bridge, Red Rose, This Is England, and in Regional Theatre and the West End in lead roles.

Meladrama is also a family run business - Mel’s son is a highly respected actor despite being only 15 and appeared as Young Aemond Targaryen in HBO’s House Of The Dragon as well as appearing in Red Rose, The Bay, Doctors, Deep Water & Peterloo. All Meladrama staff members are former pupils that attended workshops with Mel as a child and are now fully trained jobbing actors and drama coaches. All staff are regularly trained in child protection & safeguarding, first aid and use trauma informed and fully inclusive teaching styles.

There are opportunities to join the affiliated agency CHAOS Management - with children and teens regularly auditioning and attending castings for TV and film work. Chaos are a member of the AYPA.

Students can also take LAMDA Acting Exams - we have a 100% pass rate with 98% of students gaining the highest marks (distinctions).

COST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We keep our classes as affordable as possible and we have limited spaces at our schools in Chorley on Mondays and Preston on Tuesdays!

90 minute Professional Child Actor Training - £13 in advance or £15 pay weekly

60 minute drama workshops - £5 pay as you go

90 minute Professional Adult Actor Training - £15 in advance or £20 pay weekly

REVIEWS

If your child has the desire to act. You won’t go wrong with Melanie Ash. She and her team know how to get the best from your child/teen. Give it a try!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meladrama has instilled a great confidence in my daughter and has helped her overcome her fears of performing in public.

Mel is a wonderful and dedicated teacher who genuinely cares about all her students and takes the time to get to know each and every one of them. I cannot praise her enough.

My son was spotted by Mel in a stage production. She nurtured and trained him whilst giving him a realistic view of the industry. I’m pleased to say that with Mel’s school training he has been able to star in films and various TV series.

Mel cares for her students and fully protects their interests whilst under her management. She is a talent herself and great to deal with. I can heartily recommend the acting school and agency.

For more information:

Contact name: Melanie Ash