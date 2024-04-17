Wray Scarecrow Festival & Fair back to provide fun for all the family
and live on Freeview channel 276
The annual Wray Scarecrow Festival & Fair is almost here again! With just over a week to go, we’ve got a fantastic range of events and activities lined up to suit all ages.
The provisional 10 day programme is as follows:
Sat 27th April
10k road race (starts near The Old Bobbin Mill)
13:15
Sun 28th April
Car Boot Sale on our ‘School Field’ (LA2 8RG)
100k cycle ride (not a race, all ages welcome)
Fantastical Quests (more details below)
08:00
09:00
10:00
Mon 29th April to
Thurs 2nd May
Wray Primary School children will be maypole dancing and singing in the school playground
14:30
Tues 30th April
Fell Race (starts at the Tea Rooms)
19:00
Fri 3rd May
Giant Scarecrow Parade (starts The Gars)and
Scarecrow competition prize giving (Tea Rooms)
18:30
19:30
Sat 4th May
Gravel Bikes - stop off (Home Farm Close)
Local History Tours (walking - meet outside The George and Dragon)
11:00
11:00 and14:00
Sun 5th May
Local History Tours (walking - meet outside The George and Dragon)
11:00 and14:00
Mon 6th May
Traditional May Fair (Samba Espirito – drumming band parading from Main Street to “School Field”)
Great Ball Race at Wray Bridge
10:45
17:00
A major feature of the Festival is our Scarecrow Competition, keenly ‘fought’ by villagers. Entries on display throughout the village provide a great selection for visitors to look at as they walk around. We’ve added an additional competition category this year, “Community Care”; the others are; Theme, Traditional, Topical, Animated and local Primary Schools. We also have a “People’s Choice” prize; individuals can enter this by using the slip in their Festival Programme to list the numbers of their favourite 3 Scarecrows. The £25 winner is drawn at random from those who included the highest overall winner in their entry.
Our traditional May Fair will be held on Monday 6th May starting at 10:45. We have a range of performers and acts from 11:00 and throughout the afternoon, on three stages:
· A mix of ‘join in’ and entertainment acts on our Main Stage on the School Field,
· Entertainers on the Flood Gardens (lower Main Street)
· Live music on Main Street stage
Following the successful launch of Fantastical Quests in Wray last year, teams of up to 6 people can try to complete this this year’s adventure - “The Time Thief” The Quest is to find Ursus Nebula, a time travelling picaroon - who has hidden his stolen treasures around Wrayopolis and whose temporal crimes must be stopped! More information is available on www.fantasticalquests.co.uk.
More information on our Festival & Fair is available on our Facebook page (Wray Village Scarecrows) and website (https://wrayscarecrows.wordpress.com) and from John Gordon on 07799 624518 or [email protected].