Woodland weddings at Armathwaite Hall set to charm nature-loving couples in 2025 with intimate, scenic Lake District ceremonies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

2024 saw searches for ‘Small Forest Weddings,’ surge by 170% on Pinterest. Embracing this growing trend, the award-winning Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa in Keswick, has launched its new enchanting Woodland Wedding setting for 2025 onwards, which has already attracted five early bookings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in the Northern Lake District, where ancient woodlands carry the whispers of romantic history and the lakes reflect unpolluted starry skies, this magical setting offers a truly unique wedding experience.

At Armathwaite Hall’s new Woodland Wedding setting, adjacent to the hotel, couples can enjoy an intimate, relaxed celebration that feels like a scene from a fairytale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Woodland Wedding setting at Armathwaite Hall invites couples to exchange vows amongst 400 acres of private woodland and deer park, beside the gleaming waters of Bassenthwaite Lake, a place celebrated by famous poets, including Wordsworth. The atmosphere is one of serenity and romance, perfect for creating an unforgettable day.

Armathwaite Hall Exterior

The ceremony is nestled in a secluded area of Armathwaite Hall’s lush green woodland, close to the hotel, chosen for its natural surroundings and towering trees. Wooden stumps serve as quaint side tables, complementing the fairytale setting, and a vibrant rug adorns the ground, adding a bohemian touch. A large, hand-made wreath hangs from a nearby tree, drawing the eye to the couple's special moment.

In today's hectic world, couples are now yearning for a wedding experience that's as serene as it is special. Allowing couples to say ‘I do’ amidst the gentle rustle of leaves and the soft glow of natural light, they can soak in nature’s calming embrace, leaving them free to focus on the love that binds them. Whether it's a quiet moment alone or a shared laughter with loved ones, the warming setting of the Northern Lake District provides the perfect backdrop for creating lasting memories.

Lynsey Meades, Armathwaite Hall’s Wedding Co-ordinator says; "Woodland weddings have become increasingly popular, and it's easy to see why. There's something truly magical about exchanging vows in nature, and Armathwaite Hall’s Woodland Wedding venue creates a truly enchanting and beautiful setting for an outdoor wedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The secluded woodland backdrop provides the ideal setting for a fairytale theme and an unforgettable experience, allowing couples to connect with nature and focus on each other."

Armathwaite Hall's Woodland Wedding Venue

For wedding celebrations at Armathwaite Hall, the Bride and Groom can select from a variety of dining and drink packages, offering options from a Hog Roast or three-course meal to a four-course meal, with dishes to suit all tastes and preferences.

Each dish is crafted by the Chef and can be customised to meet any specific dietary needs. On the morning of the wedding, trained on-site makeup artists can come to the bridal suite to style the bride and bridal party in complete comfort.

The award-winning spa is also available, providing a tranquil setting to calm any pre-wedding nerves. For accommodation, there are 43 rooms to choose from, including feature rooms, stylish Spa Garden Suites, and family rooms, ensuring every guest feels at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book a Woodland Wedding, Armathwaite Hall’s wedding co-ordinators will be delighted to help plan the special day, contact them today on 017687 88911 or via email at [email protected] for more information on its wedding venue in the Lake District.