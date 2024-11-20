Woodland weddings at Armathwaite Hall set to charm nature-loving couples in 2025 with intimate, scenic Lake District ceremonies
Located in the Northern Lake District, where ancient woodlands carry the whispers of romantic history and the lakes reflect unpolluted starry skies, this magical setting offers a truly unique wedding experience.
At Armathwaite Hall’s new Woodland Wedding setting, adjacent to the hotel, couples can enjoy an intimate, relaxed celebration that feels like a scene from a fairytale.
The Woodland Wedding setting at Armathwaite Hall invites couples to exchange vows amongst 400 acres of private woodland and deer park, beside the gleaming waters of Bassenthwaite Lake, a place celebrated by famous poets, including Wordsworth. The atmosphere is one of serenity and romance, perfect for creating an unforgettable day.
The ceremony is nestled in a secluded area of Armathwaite Hall’s lush green woodland, close to the hotel, chosen for its natural surroundings and towering trees. Wooden stumps serve as quaint side tables, complementing the fairytale setting, and a vibrant rug adorns the ground, adding a bohemian touch. A large, hand-made wreath hangs from a nearby tree, drawing the eye to the couple's special moment.
In today's hectic world, couples are now yearning for a wedding experience that's as serene as it is special. Allowing couples to say ‘I do’ amidst the gentle rustle of leaves and the soft glow of natural light, they can soak in nature’s calming embrace, leaving them free to focus on the love that binds them. Whether it's a quiet moment alone or a shared laughter with loved ones, the warming setting of the Northern Lake District provides the perfect backdrop for creating lasting memories.
Lynsey Meades, Armathwaite Hall’s Wedding Co-ordinator says; "Woodland weddings have become increasingly popular, and it's easy to see why. There's something truly magical about exchanging vows in nature, and Armathwaite Hall’s Woodland Wedding venue creates a truly enchanting and beautiful setting for an outdoor wedding.
"The secluded woodland backdrop provides the ideal setting for a fairytale theme and an unforgettable experience, allowing couples to connect with nature and focus on each other."
For wedding celebrations at Armathwaite Hall, the Bride and Groom can select from a variety of dining and drink packages, offering options from a Hog Roast or three-course meal to a four-course meal, with dishes to suit all tastes and preferences.
Each dish is crafted by the Chef and can be customised to meet any specific dietary needs. On the morning of the wedding, trained on-site makeup artists can come to the bridal suite to style the bride and bridal party in complete comfort.
The award-winning spa is also available, providing a tranquil setting to calm any pre-wedding nerves. For accommodation, there are 43 rooms to choose from, including feature rooms, stylish Spa Garden Suites, and family rooms, ensuring every guest feels at home.
To book a Woodland Wedding, Armathwaite Hall’s wedding co-ordinators will be delighted to help plan the special day, contact them today on 017687 88911 or via email at [email protected] for more information on its wedding venue in the Lake District.