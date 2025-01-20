We Will Rock You at Holy Cross

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Holy Cross Catholic High School will be putting on another show-stopping performance in ‘We Will Rock You.’

The Chorley school’s superb productions have been praised for their professionalism over the last eight years, under former West End star and drama teacher Kate Chapman and musical director Beverley Harrison.

We Will Rock You is based on the music of Queen and is set 300 years in future in a world where non-computer generated music is banned. Young student Galileo wants to break free from this world and, with help, brings back the music.

Mrs Harrison said: “We are so proud of all of our singers, actors and dancers, who have been working so hard to make this show a success.

We Will Rock You

“We have an incredible professional band booked for the show to support our amazing cast. This is going to be such an exciting event that our pupils will hopefully remember for years to come.”

It’s on February 4-6 with tickets available from ticketsource priced £10 for adults and £7 for children.