Way of the Roses - Stride for a Cause: The Sponsored Spectacular

In May, the recovery community will be taking on the challenge of connecting Lancashire’s Red Rose Recovery with Yorkshires Connected Spaces by walking the Way of the Roses. Our core walkers, accompanied by the amazing Bee Adventures CIC, will walk the 180 mile stretch of countryside. Starting in their respective corners each county will set off on the epic journey, camping along the way to finally come together at a midway point to swap the red rose for the white rose. Both communities are walking to show how recovery works best when done together, tackling stigma and inspiring hope in others along the way!

We would love it if our friends and supporters could help by way of sponsorship in order to raise funds for both counties’ charities, the money raised will help us to continue to support the most vulnerable people in our society and show everyone that recovery is possible!

We would also love it if our friends could support in other ways, could you join the group of core walkers? Can you help us to reach more people? Can you join us on the final leg of the walk? Or support us with equipment, space or last day celebrations?