Warrington Parkinson’s communities invited to join new CrossFit classes and get active for Spring

By Philip Lindley
Contributor
Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 13:28 BST
People living with Parkinson’s across Warrington and surrounding areas of the North West are being invited to try a new series of adaptive exercise sessions from CrossFit Warrington.

Two adaptive CrossFit classes are available on a weekly basis for people living locally:

  • every Monday from 11am to midday
  • every Thursday from 10am to 11am

The sessions are held at CrossFit Warrington, Greys Court, Kingsland Grange, Woolston, Warrington WA1 4SH and both classes are £12.50 per session (£6.25 for your first eight classes). The accessible CrossFit classes are designed to help people living with long term health conditions, including Parkinson’s, to get active in a fun and engaging way.

CrossFit can be a fun and engaging way to get active.placeholder image
What is CrossFit?

CrossFit is a highly adaptable form of functional exercise that focuses on building strength, mobility, and confidence through scalable movements. It combines a variety of exercises-including strength training, balance work, and cardiovascular conditioning-that can be modified to accommodate different abilities and needs. Adaptive CrossFit ensures that every participant, regardless of physical limitations, can engage in a safe, effective, and enjoyable workout designed to improve their overall well-being.

Benefits of CrossFit for People with Parkinson's

Participating in CrossFit can offer a range of benefits for those living with Parkinson's, including:

  • Improved balance and coordination
  • Reduced risk of freezing and falls
  • Enhanced cardiovascular health
  • Increased energy levels and improved sleep patterns
  • Greater strength and mobility
  • Reduced anxiety and stress
  • Improved ability to perform functional movements such as standing up from a chair, reaching overhead, and stepping confidently over obstacles
  • Increased independence in daily activities through exercises that mimic real-life movements

Welcoming and Accessible Environment

Classes are designed to be inclusive, supportive, and enjoyable, with carers and relatives welcome to attend or participate. The facility is fully accessible, with options for seated workouts available. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable activewear and footwear and bring a bottle of water.

Sian Edwards, Founder at CrossFit Warrington, said: “At CrossFit Warrington, we believe that exercise and fitness should fit the person, not the other way around. That’s why CrossFit is such a great option for anyone—its endless scaling options and functional approach mean that every workout can be tailored to the individual.

"We’re excited to invite people living with Parkinson’s to come and experience the benefits of movement in a welcoming and supportive community.”

For more information about the exercise classes at CrossFit Warrington, contact Sian Edwards on 07764 755 993 or email [email protected]

