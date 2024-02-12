Upcoming Ukraine Update Event
On Thursday Feb 22nd 2024 at 7pm at the Friends Meeting House in Lancaster LA1 ITX, local Ukraine support group, Lancaster Gives a Helping Heart, and Lancaster & Area Christian Aid Group are holding an update event.
Ruth Platt, Christian Aid’s Ukraine programme officer, will be speaking about Christian Aid’s response in Ukraine through skilled local partners who understand the context and needs of their communities. The event will begin with a brief vigil to mark the second anniversary of the conflict. All welcome.
For more info, contact [email protected].