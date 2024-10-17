University illuminates Explore Week at Light Up Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster University will shine bright at this year’s Light Up Lancaster ‘Explore Week’, showcasing a range of captivating and thought-provoking research activities at the free, family festival of light and art.

Running during half term, from October 21-25 at The Storey in Lancaster, Explore Week offers lively, hands-on experiences that blend art and science, all free of charge.

Explore Week is presented by the Light Up Lancaster (LUL) organisers in collaboration with Lancaster University and is a prelude to the main LUL weekend from November 7-9.

The University is proud to be working in partnership with LUL’s Explore Week, reflecting its commitment to enriching the cultural vibrancy of the region while showcasing its world-leading research in engaging ways.

Photograph by Robin Zahler

The captivating University activities at Explore Week, part-funded by Lancaster’s Arts and Humanities and Engineering and Physical Sciences Impact Acceleration Accounts (IAA), include:

A Home for BumblebeesThe Reading Room at The Storey, Monday 21 October 10am–12pm (painting) and 2pm-4pm (collection)Meet Lancaster University’s very own Dr Bees - aka Dr Philip Donkersley from the Lancaster Environment Centre - experience a live bumblebee camera giving a close-up look at these fascinating pollinators and have a go at painting your own bumblebee nest box. In the morning session, come and paint your bumblebee nestbox and collect in the afternoon.

Bioluminescence Living LightbulbsThe Auditorium, The Storey, Wednesday 23 October and Friday 25 October 10am–12pmThink of something that makes light and what do you think of? A torch? A lightbulb? The sun? Well what about a jellyfish, a glow-worm, or a squid’s eyeballs? This is a live bioluminescence display from the University’s Biomedical and Life Sciences Division, introducing visitors to glowing, living organisms.

Exploring Luminescent Solar Concentrators

The Music Room at The Storey on Wednesday 23 October and The Gallery at The Storey on Thursday 24 October 10am–12pm and 2pm–4pm both daysWhat is a Luminescent Solar Concentrator? We’re glad you asked…! Lancaster University's renewable energy researchers in Chemistry will share their cutting-edge research into Luminescent Solar Concentrator (LCS) which holds the potential to provide low-cost solar electricity. Find out more at this activity and see 3D-printed LSCs in operation, help measure the current-voltage and observe the luminescent light that is emitted.

The University’s Confucius Institute will also be at Explore Week giving visitors the chance to learn about the Chinese characters for light through drawing, writing or building with Lego.

The University activities form just part of the wider Explore Week schedule.

Lancaster University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Andy Schofield said of the University’s involvement: "I am delighted that we are partnering with Light Up Lancaster on the exciting addition of Explore Week.

“This collaboration is just one of the many ways we bring our world-leading research to life, making it accessible and engaging for all. We are committed to fostering a thriving place and culture across Lancaster and the surrounding areas, demonstrated through our presence at initiatives like Light Up Lancaster - sparking curiosity and demonstrating how science and the arts can inspire people of all ages.

“By connecting with communities and showcasing our cutting-edge research in creative and interactive ways, we hope to make a meaningful difference and enrich the vibrant cultural fabric of the region. We hope to see you there!"

Plan your visit and view all the exciting Explore Week activities.