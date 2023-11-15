‘Try before you buy’ darts pop-up shop coming to Morecambe
and live on Freeview channel 276
Red Rose Darts, a new Lancashire based specialist darts retailer, will be visiting Morecambe on Saturday December 9 with its unique "try before you buy" darts pop-up shop.
The event will take place between midday and 4pm at The York on Lancaster Road in Morecambe.
The York has recently refurbished its darts room and now hosts six modern and professional dart lanes, making it the perfect venue to host the pop-up shop.
For anyone new to darts, Red Rose Darts will be on hand throughout the event to give guidance and advice so you can find the right set of darts to get you underway, without
having to break the bank.
There will be a big range of low cost darts for those just starting out.
The pop-up shop stocks all leading brands including Winmau, Unicorn, Harrows and Mission, as well as top players including World Champion Michael Smith, Michael Van
Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Joe Cullen, Danny Noppert, Josh Rock and local darts star David Chisnall.
There will also be a huge range of dart flights, shafts, cases, accessories, dartboards and much more for sale.
With Christmas on the horizon, the event promises a great opportunity to treat yourself or to pick up a gift for the darts fan in your life.