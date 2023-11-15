A unique darts pop-up shop will be heading to Morecambe for the first time next month.

Red Rose Darts, a new Lancashire based specialist darts retailer, will be visiting Morecambe on Saturday December 9 with its unique "try before you buy" darts pop-up shop.

The event will take place between midday and 4pm at The York on Lancaster Road in Morecambe.

The York has recently refurbished its darts room and now hosts six modern and professional dart lanes, making it the perfect venue to host the pop-up shop.

Darts pop-up shop coming to Morecambe. Picture from Red Rose Darts.

For anyone new to darts, Red Rose Darts will be on hand throughout the event to give guidance and advice so you can find the right set of darts to get you underway, without

having to break the bank.

There will be a big range of low cost darts for those just starting out.

The pop-up shop stocks all leading brands including Winmau, Unicorn, Harrows and Mission, as well as top players including World Champion Michael Smith, Michael Van

Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Joe Cullen, Danny Noppert, Josh Rock and local darts star David Chisnall.

There will also be a huge range of dart flights, shafts, cases, accessories, dartboards and much more for sale.