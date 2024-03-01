Tim Farron MP to visit support group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tim Farron to visit local support group

Tim Farron MP for Westmoreland and Lonsdale is to visit Morecambe Bay Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group at 1.30pm on Monday 18th March.

The purpose of the visit is for Farron to hear from patients in the Morecambe Bay Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group and hear about how those with this lung disease are supported and cared for in the local area.

Tim Farron MP

Farron, in addition to being an MP in the local area, is Chair of the Across Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Radiotherapy and Vice Chair of the APPG for Diagnostics. With these roles in mind Farron is keen to hear first hand of the diagnostic experiences of those attending the Morecambe Bay Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group.

The Support Group meeting takes place at 1.30pm on Monday 18th March. Farron will be joining the meeting by video link with an opportunity for attendees to ask questions. Farron’s visit to the group will help promote awareness of the disease which currently affects an estimated 70,000 people in the United Kingdom.

Local group coordinator Wendy Jones commented, “We are delighted Tim Farron has shown an interest in talking to local patients and hope that he can make a difference on our behalf at Westminster.”

Anyone affected by or with interest in learning more about Pulmonary Fibrosis is encouraged to contact Morecambe Bay Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group.

Time of next meeting: Monday 18th March 1.30pm