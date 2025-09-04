Then Jerico ‘The Return’ Live at Morecambe Winter Gardens

Then Jerico continues ‘The Return’ live tour of U.K. & European dates at the historic Morecambe Winter Gardens on Saturday 15th November 2025.

Lead singer, songwriter and sole original founder member Mark Shaw and his band will perform all the Then Jerico chart hit singles and fan favourite album tracks from the band’s first two albums ‘The Big Area (Outside)’ and ‘First (The Sound of Music)’ along with tracks from Mark’s 1990’s solo albums.

Mark says: “The last time we played Morecambe in December 2023, the town was snowed-in and inaccessible after days of -3* degree icy blizzards and many fans were unable to attend, but those that made it gave us a fantastic welcome! We vowed to return to play this stunning venue!”

Special guests for the show will be The Zoffs.

Then Jerico Photo Credit: Neil Ferry

Date: Saturday 15th November 2025

Time: 7.30pm

Venue Address: Morecambe Winter Gardens, 209 Marine Rd W, Morecambe LA4 4BU

Ticket Price: £25.00 Each

Official Event Poster Supplied By Morecambe Winter Gardens

Mark Shaw formed Then Jerico in via an advert in Melody Maker and debuted the band live in London

Mark Shaw formed Then Jerico in via an advert in Melody Maker and debuted the band live in London in 1983.

After a lineup change and just six more live gigs in London & New York they signed a 7-album deal with London Records in August 1984. The band recorded several tracks with producer Martin Rushent, but London refused to release the first single ‘The Big Sweep' due to Shaw’s controversial lyrical subject matter (Rupert Murdoch & Robert Maxwell).

In 1985 the band released it as a 1,000 Limited Edition 12” Single on the ‘Immaculate’ indie label owned by Rushent & Pete “Buzzcocks” Shelley.

It entered the Indie Charts at #12 finally persuading London Records to pay to release a further 500 the following week. In 1986 dance-rock anthem ‘Fault’ was released on

London (also produced by Rushent & remixed in NYC by John Luongo) as a 7” single and just 10,000 x 12” singles, bringing international underground club success.

The album 'First [The Sound Of Music]'- was co-produced by Mark Shaw & Owen

Davies. It featured 3 chart singles: ‘Let Her Fall’, Muscle Deep’ and 1987’s Top 20 hit ‘The Motive’ which remained in the UK Top 20 for 6 weeks & spent 14 weeks on the chart, becoming the highest-played record on BBC Radio One in 1987. ‘Muscle Deep’ was then

remixed by Julian Mendlesohn and re-released, entering the U.K. Top 40 but subsequently banned by Radio One for its antiapartheid lyrics.

The ‘First’ album was re-released bringing worldwide attention and the band toured constantly playing support tours with Iggy Pop, INXS, Propaganda, The Explorers, along with sold-out headline shows including 2 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

In March 1989, the second album was released: 'The Big Area [Outside]’, selling over 100,000 copies within 40 minutes it immediately attained Gold and Platinum status.

Featuring several producers including Mark Shaw & Peter Henderson; Rick Nowles;

Rhett Davis & Bruce Lampcov; and Gary Langan (who produced the hugely successful Top 20 hit single ‘Big Area’). The album included 2 more UK Top 30 hits: ‘What Does It Take?’ (featuring Belinda Carlisle) and ‘Sugar Box.’ The album earned the group global following and the 1989 ‘The Big Area Tour [Outside]’ drew over 200,000 fans to their explosive live concerts.

On 23rd August 2024, Mark released a 4 x CD Boxed Set of the full Then Jerico 1980’s back catalogue entitled Then Jerico: ‘Before The Future -1984-1989’ on Cherry Red Records; featuring 65 tracks featuring 19 tracks previously unreleased on CD, including 7 x 24-track demos. The Set entered the Official UK Independent Album Chart at #20 and the Official UK Album Chart at #50. Shaw is planning a vinyl format for release in Autumn 2025.