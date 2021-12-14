West End Players 'perfect' community show being performed this week

West End Players community show. The Snow Queen (Sister Christian) with Gerde and Kai (Chelsey Needham and Mark Leech).

Written last year and delayed by Covid the show is cast from the local community, from ages ten to over fifty.

Sister Christian, a Morecambe Fringe favourite and the West End' s own basic bisexual juggling Nun, plays the titular role, and is joined by a cast of both old hands and new faces.

Helen Dickinson, last seen at The Winter Gardens in Lost Voices plays Lorna Ranger. Singer songwriter Malachi Lovell and newcomer Chloe Hirst play the Eric and Ernie-esque Seagulls, Eddie the Eagle and Steven Seagall.

West End players community show. Cast from left: Heather Connolly, Chloe Hirst, Chelsey Needham, Sister Christian, Islah Marshall, Mark Leech, Malachi Lovell and Helen Dickinson.

The original live music is written by James Dorrington and Patrick O'Sullivan and provided by the Melting Pot, a social project founded by Tom Marshall, who sadly died earlier this year.

"It's great value fun for the family," said Matt Panesh, director and founder of the West End Players.

"Also, if you go to Bella's Bistro Thursday to Saturday you'll qualify for our Pre-Show Meal Deal. Two glasses of wine with each meal. Booking is advised.

"The show was written by one of our members, June Metcalfe who relocated the action to Morecambe Bay. We go to Regent Park, the RNLI station, and of course, The Winter Gardens. In many ways it's the perfect community show."

It starts Wednesday December 15 running until Saturday December 18.

Tickets are £7.50 per adult and £2.50 per child.