Venues across Lancaster district to welcome autumn season of culture
Spot On Rural & Library Touring’s Autumn 2024 season once again brings culture to local doorsteps.
Canadian artists feature in the music programme, with Christine Tassan et les Imposteures, a high energy Gypsy Jazz quartet, who will perform at Borwick and Priest Hutton Memorial Hall on November 8.
And audiences have the opportunity to learn more about Blackburn songbird Kathleen Ferrier at Bolton-le-Sands Library on November 9 with Lucy Stevens’ show Kathleen Ferrier: Whattalife!
Families can celebrate October half term with Stories in The Dust, an eco-fable about caring for our planet, at Halton Mill and Heysham Library on October 26.
During this year’s spooky season, The Plot Thickens is a dark and funny murder mystery where secrets are revealed, alliances are tested and backs are stabbed. It plays out at Morecambe Library on November 15.
For more information, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk