True crime theatre show at Lancaster Grand hosted by detective who brought serial killer Peter Tobin to justice

True crime fans, and those with a curious mind, will be able to investigate high-profile cases that have shocked the nation.

What makes a serial killer tick, the tell-tale signs and what really goes on behind the scenes will be revealed during the evening.

It is an opportunity to learn about the most notorious British serial killers of all time - including Peter Tobin, Jack the Ripper, Harold Shipman, Peter Sutcliffe and ‘Killer Couples’ – Fred and Rose West and The Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

“With more than 34 years as a senior detective,” says James, “David shares his unique insight into the minds of the murderers, the famous cases that were never solved, and how the murderer got away with it. . . from someone on the inside.”

David – whose ground-breaking Operation Anagram uncovered the activities of Tobin – paints an often-dark picture of how these monsters come to be in this gripping first.

“Serial Killers are cunning, conniving, controlling, careful and – I hate to say it – clever,” says David. “They live apparently normal lives and get away with their crimes for years. . . until eventually detected.”

David also looks at the connections to the local area of the most famous murder cases.

Makings of a Murderer comes to Lancaster Grand next July.

The Makings of a Murderer! is coming to Lancaster on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 7.30pm.

Tickets available from the theatre box office tel: 01524 64695 or from the website here