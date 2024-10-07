Tributes paid after Morecambe dance and musical theatre legend passes away aged 93

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have flooded in after the death of a long-standing icon of local dance and musical theatre.

It was announced on Sunday morning that Joyce Roach MBE, known to many across the Lancaster and Morecambe area as Joyce Warrington, had passed away at the age of 93.

Joyce taught numerous children and young people from the district how to dance, and also choreographed and produced many musical theatre productions on the local amateur dramatics scene over several decades.

Morecambe Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (MAODS) announced the news of Joyce’s death on Sunday.

Joyce Warrington. Photo courtesy of MAODS

"It is with much sadness that I must announce that our president Joyce Roach (or Joyce Warrington as she was known to many) passed away peacefully this morning at 12.20am surrounded by her family,” they posted on social media.

"She had regularly produced shows for MAODS for many years, before retiring to work tirelessly as chair of the committee and latterly as the society's president.

"A remarkable lady, who was well respected by and achieved so much for the amateur damatic and dancing scenes throughout the area during her lifetime. She will be greatly missed."

Joyce was best known for running Joyce Warrington School of Dance, and in 2006 was awarded an MBE for services to dance in Morecambe.

Joyce Warrington pictured with her husband Keith.

She won the Visitor's Sunshine Award for entertainment in 2012.

Joyce, who was married to the late bank manager and county councillor Keith, also served as a councillor for Morecambe on Lancashire County Council during the 1980s.

Numerous people have paid tribute online to Joyce, many of whom were taught by her or worked alongside her in local theatres.

The Morecambe Warblers posted a tribute online, saying: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Joyce Warrington MBE, who dedicated many years to our local dance and theatre community.

Joyce Warrington with her Sunshine Award for Entertainment at The Visitor's Sunshine Ball 2012.

"Joyce will be sadly missed and very fondly remembered by all who knew her. Our thoughts are with her family at this time."

And Audrey Tarney from LADOS (Lancaster Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society) said: “A massive loss to her family, MAODS and the wider am dram family. Much love from myself and all at LADOS.”

Morecambe councillor Margaret Pattison said: “Sad news. Joyce led a brilliant life with some great achievements in dance and theatre - giving so many kids that opportunity to shine. RIP xxx”

And fellow Morecambe councillor Joanne Ainscough posted: “Very sad news, I was only talking about her dance classes that I went to when I was a little girl the other day.

Joyce Warrington with cast members from a local show.

"She was an incredible lady, inspiring so many children.”

Joyce leaves a daughter Gail, son Gavin, son-in-law Stephen, and grandchildren Dominic, William and Kate.

Gail recently came across Keith’s life story – written by him – which included a touching excerpt about how the couple met: “In the summer of 1954, whilst in Morecambe with my mother and my sister Eileen, we went to a show ‘Starlights’ on the Central Pier in Morecambe.

"I was immediately attracted to a beautiful brunette usherette who had a fantastic smile and I could not stop thinking about her when we returned to our hotel.

"I decided that early on the following evening I would wait at the end of the pier to catch her as she arrived for work. Soon a green bus pulled up at the pier bus stop and the beautiful girl alighted.

"With my heart in my mouth, I approached her and wonder of wonders she agreed to join me for a coffee after the show.

Joyce Warrington receiving her MBE from the late Queen.

"We lived a long way apart but somehow we managed to continue to see each other. In the August of that year, our first official date was tea at the Derby Arms between Levens and Grange over Sands and our friendship developed – I must have been the luckiest man in the world.

"Some weekends Joyce would come to stay at the off-licence and I was so proud when one day I overheard one of my father's customers speaking about me say ‘He knows how to pick 'em’.”

Following her retirement and the death of her beloved husband Keith in 2014, Joyce continued to throw herself into family life.

She loved spending her time surrounded by family at her house on the Cliffs and on many family holidays. She was particularly thrilled that her granddaughter Kate was pursuing a career in the theatre, having won a musical theatre scholarship to Laine Theatre Arts.

Joyce was renowned for her fabulous tap routines. Her last theatre trip was to see Anything Goes at the Grand Theatre in May this year where she thoroughly enjoyed watching a group of her ex-dancers, including her daughter Gail, tapping together and wearing their Joyce Warrington smiles!

Following Joyce's final production of the King and I in 2004, she remained very involved in MAODS, as their chair and then most recently as their president.

In September 2023, Joyce moved into Eric Morecambe House where she remained until she passed away on October 6.

She won the hearts of the residents and staff there with her eternal positivity and enthusiasm for life – right to the very end.

The care she received in Eric Morecambe House was first class and the family cannot thank them enough for the kindness they showed.

Joyce’s funeral will take place on Thursday October 17 at 2pm at St John's Church, Sandylands, followed by a celebration of her life at Morecambe Golf Club.