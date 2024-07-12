Tribfest

It’s not long now before one of Yorkshire’s most well-loved festivals kicks off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tribfest is an award-winning tribute band music festival which is held in the beautiful grounds of Sledmere House near Driffield.

Now in its 17th year it is more popular than ever.

With over 50 world-class tribute bands across the Main Stage and in the Big Top, and more than100 other acts on the various other stages dotted around the site, there really is something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tribfest

Where else could you see tributes to Fleetwood Mac, Madonna, and Rod Stewart, dance to a silent disco and watch the very best comic talent, all on the same weekend?

Dempsey Faulkner, who, along with her dad Ed is the powerhouse behind the festival said: “Sadly, this summer has already seen more than 40 festivals in the UK go under due to the economy and we are so proud to see a festival in Yorkshire really thriving.

“It has gone from very humble beginnings at Driffield showground with a few hundred people attending to the largest independent festival in our area.

“We have always prided ourselves on it being a family-friendly festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tribfest

“People come back year after year and say how safe and inclusive they feel and how much fun everyone has, no matter how young or old.”

Tribfest came about when Ed Faulkner, lead singer in The Beautiful Couch, a tribute to The Beautiful South and The Housemartins saw a gap in the market 18 years ago to launch his own festival.

He said: “It has been a lot of hard work and it doesn’t get any easier but we are constantly striving to make Tribfest the best it can possibly be.

“Now I have people telling me they’ve been coming since the start so I know we’re doing it right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tribfest

“We see it all over the weekend. We’ve had Tribfest proposals, babies and even a wedding on the Main Stage!

"It’s an honour to bring this amazing event to East Yorkshire every August".

Tribfest’s facilities are some of the best in the country and the festival has won numerous awards over the years. The latest is Best Tourism Event at the REYTA Awards in 2023.

Around the site there are a number of retail outlets, a variety of food options and bars which open late serving premium alcohol at a reasonable price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tribfest takes place from Friday August 16 to Sunday August 18. Weekend ticket holders can also pay extra for an early entry ticket for Thursday.

All weekend tickets include free camping and free parking and there are options to bring your motorhomes/caravans etc (you will need to purchase additional tickets for this).

Check out the Tribfest website for more information on the line up, facilities and accommodation options on offer.

www.tribfest.co.uk/