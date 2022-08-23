These are some of the star-studded shows coming to Blackpool Grand this Autumn/Winter season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The line-up includes a star-studded panto Sleeping Beauty that runs all through December, a chilling ghost story - When Darkness Falls, starting Sep 15, and loads of top West End hits.

The season kicks off on Oct 18 with Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, a breathtaking biopic featuring countless chart toppers including ‘You’ve got a Friend’.

There’s mystery afoot in Sherlock Holmes and the Valley of Fear starting on Nov 01. And packed full of naughty tunes and dress-up fun the Rocky Horror Show is back on Feb 13 2023.

Hayley Tamaddon and Steve Royle on stage during the new programme launch for the Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Grand Theatre Chief Executive, Adam Knight, said: “Nothing beats the excitement of live entertainment and I’m thrilled to share this Beautiful new programme of shows that will exhilarate and delight our audiences. We’ve got a great season with something for everyone to enjoy. That’s exactly what Blackpool Grand is about.”

But it’s not just about the big productions. The theatre has been working with communities across the resort to help young people build resilience and confidence.

They continue a project with the Royal Shakespeare Company, called 37 plays, in which young playwrights help to bring real Blackpool stories to the stage.

The Grand Theatre CEO Adam Knight speaks at the launch of their new programme. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

And Illuminate - another project that helps children in the care system to creative work that will be shown at Lightpool festival.

Mr Knight added: “We are hugely proud of the work we do in the community. It’s a really important part of what Blackpool Grand does. A lot of the children and families we work with come to understand the Grand as a safe space they call home. The work we do helps them to build resilience and raise aspirations in the town. It’s about the wider benefits in supporting wellbeing and mental health. It’s a theatre for everyone.”

And there will soon be afternoon teas available in the Dress Circle bar, pre-show and at-seat ordering to beat the bar queues, and a new range of accessible performances.

Visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk for full show listings and bookings or call the box office on 01253 290 190.

Hayley Tamaddon and Steve Royle promoting the new programme launch for the Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard