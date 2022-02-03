Theatre workshops in Lancaster's Herbarium Yoga Studio

Three Left Feet theatre company, who are running the workshops, feel that local adults interested in the performing arts miss out on opportunities available to young people and want to fill the gap.

Each one-off workshop covers subjects from stand up comedy to Shakespeare and takes place every Tuesday and Thursday evening throughout February at the Herbarium Yoga Studio in Great John Street from 7-8.30pm.

Workshops are open to anyone over the age of 18 and no prior experience is necessary, all levels are welcome.

Three Left Feet will be running workshops throughout February.

Three Left Feet’s artistic co-ordinator and workshop facilitator, Andrew Holt will lead workshops with other team members and external experts.

The first workshop on monologues took place on Tuesday and will be followed by one covering duologues today, Thursday.

Other workshops are: improv/devised performance(February 8); intro to stand up(February 10); intro to Shakespeare in performance(February 15); intro to dramatic writing(February 17); intro to puppetry(February 22) and intro to musical theatre – singing for stage(February 24).

People can attend as few or as many of the workshops which interest them.

Each workshop costs £10 for adults or £5 for concessions and students, and you can bring a friend along for free. If price is a barrier for some who are interested in attending, contact Three Left Feet who can make a suitable arrangement.