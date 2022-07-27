Even a milk float rolls in to pump authentic animal noises into the sound system and when a radio-controlled crocodile cruises the surface of the lake all is in place for the Dukes’ Theatre’s latest promenade play in Lancaster’s Williamson Park.

Back in 1995, when they last adapted Rudyard Kipling’s story for outdoor performance, there was a cast of 12 and three musicians. In a sign of the times there’s now just five performers (Lisa Howard, Pushpinder Chani, Jason Patel, Helen Longworth and Purvi Parmar) but to their credit they quick-change costumes and characters at a dizzying pace.

Their speed is matched by writer Andrew Pollard’s adaptation of the story of Mowgli and his animal friends and enemies. In just four 25-minute scenes he distils the essence of the tale, without being able to delve to any great depth.

The cast of Jungle Book in Lancaster’s Williamson Park. Picture: Gabi Dawkins & Jess Turton

Not that you would find many younger members of its audience complaining. They are served a carnival of animal capers and confrontations, much of it bordering on pantomime antics.

Composer Ziad Jabero delivers a suite of original songs, but you could trade one or two of them for a little more clarity to the characters, and certainly a lot more concentration on their movement – and the audience’s sightlines.

Shepherding 400+ theatregoers around is nevertheless done with the mastery learned in more than 30 years of these always-entertaining performances.