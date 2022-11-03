The play sees the methodical super-sleuth and loyal sidekick, Dr Watson (Joseph Derrington), head to the States to solve a murder.

Blackeyed Theatre, in association with South Hill Park Arts Centre, have adapted the fourth and final Sherlock Holmes novel, originally published in 1915.

Sherlock, played by Luke Barton, receives a cryptic letter that leads to Vermissa Valley in Pennsylvania – a place full of gun-toting crooks, bent councillors and a secret society.

Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear

The cast of five take on 20 roles between them – impressively switching from British to American accents between scenes. The characterisation is brilliant, with intense dialogue, believable acting and atmospheric folk songs.

It’s a thought-provoking play that is steeped with tension and drama, and there’s plenty of puzzles and clues to keep the viewer in suspense.

And there’s some gentle humour, and clever fight choreography – most notably a laugh out loud moment when Sherlock dives on the floor to recreate a possible murder.

There’s two sets – one is the cosy 221b Baker Street apartment, the other a ramshackle saloon that makes clever use of light to create depth and distance between the backdrops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a show that needs your full attention as it’s very dialogue-driven. The plot sometimes feels a bit disjointed but it comes together at the end and I enjoyed seeing these familiar characters on the stage.