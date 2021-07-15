The Lost Voices of Morecambe Winter Gardens

Complete with Soundscape and Imagescape the play presents an immersive experience of real and fictionalised events in the life of the theatre.

It is a play of voices of characters who might have worked and performed there.

A celebration of cleaners and usherettes, musical elephants, boxers and fortune tellers, trapeze artists and more.

The Winter Gardens, Morecambe. Photo by Neil Cross.

The characters gossip and bicker as their memories come alive.

Alongside the voices it incorporates a soundscape and images/short film clips from Morecambe and Morecambe Winter Gardens I

It is a celebration of history and voices.

Maggie Wignall, Helen Dickinson, David Findlay, Melanie Murphy, June Metcalfe and Matt Panesh will perform as the narrators and voices.

Shows at the Winter Gardens are on: Thursday, August 12, 7.30pm (Preview £5 NHS/care workers); Friday, August 13, 7.30pm; Saturday, August 14, 2.30pm and 7.30pm tickets £10/£6.