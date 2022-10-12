Yukon Territory, Northern Canada is where North America’s coldest temperature ever (-63 degrees Celsius) was recorded.

It’s where there are more caribou than people, tossing chainsaws is entertainment, barbecued squirrel is food and watching bears forage at the garbage dump on a Saturday evening is a big night out.

But it’s not all sophisticated fun. It’s also a genuinely challenging place to live, where escape is difficult and where many people die tragically young as a result of accidents and the harsh Arctic winters. It’s where Jennifer Irons was born and raised, dreaming of leaving.

Growing up in a tough, isolated mining town with little prospect of reaching ‘the Outside’, Jennifer found release through performance. Specifically, it came in the unlikely circumstances of dancing the Can-Can to an audience of drunken miners in a casino in Dawson City who threw poker chips at her. Her passion for dance subsequently led to an extraordinary journey out of the Yukon, and around the world.

In Yukon Ho! ‘Intrepid Jen’ tells the story of surviving, escaping and eventually reconciling with her homeland.

Lyndsey Wilson, Spot On Programmer said: “Yukon Ho! is fearless and very funny. Expect to laugh, holler, quaff questionable cocktails and learn how to be ‘Bear Aware’. We can’t wait to welcome Jennifer to Heysham.”

The event begins at 7.30pm with an opportunity to talk with performer Jennifer Irons afterwards.

Surviving life in the Yukon told in cabaret comes to Heysham Library. Picture by Cesare DeGiglio.