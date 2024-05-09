Razzamataz Theatre Schools members take part in Matilda Westend workshop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Razzamataz Students and Parents had an amazing time celebrating their one-year anniversary with a Matilda Westend workshop. It was an opportunity for both parents and students to come together and immerse themselves in the world of musical theatre.

The workshop provided a unique experience for everyone involved. Not only did the students get to learn from the best, but their parents also had the chance to join in on the fun and excitement. The highlight of the day was the opportunity to dance with Kate, an experienced performer from the Westend.

Kate's 11 years of experience in the industry made her the perfect instructor for the workshop. Her expertise in musical theatre and commercial dance brought a level of professionalism and authenticity to the event. It was truly a treat for both the students and parents to learn from someone who has dedicated their life to the profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the students, this workshop was not only an opportunity to improve their dance skills but also a chance to gain confidence and learn from a role model. Kate's passion and success in the industry served as an inspiration for them, showing them what they could achieve with hard work and dedication.

Parents and Students with Westend Star Kate

As for the parents, many of whom had never experienced dancing before, this workshop provided a new and exciting challenge. It gave them the chance to step out of their comfort zones and try something new alongside their children. The joy and laughter that filled the studio were truly infectious, creating lasting memories for both parents and students.

The Matilda Westend workshop marked an important milestone for Razzamataz Lancaster. It was a celebration of their success in nurturing young talent and providing a platform for them to grow and shine. It also highlighted the importance of parental involvement and support in a child's artistic journey.

Overall, the workshop was a fabulously exciting experience for both Razzamataz students and their parents. It brought people together, fostering a sense of community and shared passion for the performing arts. The memories made and the skills learned during this special event will undoubtedly continue to inspire and encourage both students and parents in their future endeavors within Razzamataz.

Parent Testimony

Minis Parent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was such fun to join in the session with my daughter. I was dreading it beforehand but then had a whale of a time! You need to do adult classes. Razzamataz is great for my daughter and she loves coming.

Inters Parent