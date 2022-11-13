Poet and Alan Partridge star Tim Key takes new show Mulberry on tour across the country including Lancaster

Mulberry has already performed multiple sell-out runs in London – including at Soho, Pleasance, Arcola and Regent’s Park Open Air Theatres – has played to full houses in Bristol and Salford and added multiple extra dates to its run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Tim said: “I started writing this as soon as the locks turned. I’ve performed it online, on rooftops and in front of audiences of cars. To unleash it into UK theatres is literally the dream. I can’t wait to yell some of it and mutter some of it around the country.”

Mulberry opens at Nottingham’s Glee Club before heading across the country for a further 28 dates including Lancaster’s The Dukes on March 16.

Tim Key Mulberry live tour comes to Lancaster next year. Picture by Jonathan Birch.

Tickets are on sale now from here, here and here.