Plenty of jungle fun in The Dukes Play in the Park in Lancaster

This year’s promenade production The Jungle Book is already underway and will be performed Tuesday-Sunday at 7.15pm until Sunday, August 28.

Step into the jungle of Lancaster’s Williamson Park as this adventurous story is told by our heroic wolves, cheeky monkeys and jungle creatures as you are led through all the twists and turns of this famous story adapted by Andrew Pollard.

With the enchanting park as their backdrop, this epic setting for the story of Mowgli, Baloo and the fearsome villains Shere Kahn and Kaa is told as you follow the drama by moving from one wonderful jungle location to another.

The Jungle Book, Photo_ Gabi Dawkins & Jess Turton .

Full of catchy songs, wondrous characters and clever costumes, this laugh out loud adventure will have you jumping for joy this summer.

Adapted by Andrew Pollard and directed by Sarah Punshon, who both worked on last year’s acclaimed production of Grimm Tales, the cast for The Jungle Book are: Pushpinder Chani (Midnight’s Children) as Bagheera, Lisa Howard as Shere Khan, Helen Longworth (The Archers) as Baloo, Purvi Parma as Akela and Jason Patel as Mowgli.

The Dukes can’t wait to welcome you back and make new magical memories with you in @williamsonpark.

The Jungle Book is sponsored by Lancaster BID and supported by Lancaster University, Lancaster City Council and Arts Council England.

For times and tickets visit here or call the box office tel: 01524 598500 (Tuesday - Sunday: 10.30am - 6pm).

